Shafaq News/ A series of earthquakes jolted the southwest of Kalar district, Garmyan, starting shortly midnight on Sunday.

The Iraqi Seismic Monitor registered three tremors with a magnitude ranging between 3.0 and 3.8 on the Richter scale at 02:02:12, 02:41:23, and 10:21:08 local time in the southwest of Kalar.

Even though the quakes were sensed, no reports have emerged on losses and damages.