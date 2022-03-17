Report

Tehran used smart cross-border missiles in the Erbil attack-Minister 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-17T10:12:23+0000
Tehran used smart cross-border missiles in the Erbil attack-Minister 

Shafaq News / The Minister of Interior in the Kurdistan region, Rebar Ahmed, said today that smart cross-border missiles were used in the recent attack against Erbil.

In a detailed report, he submitted today, Ahmed said that such missiles are not used except during war, noting that the attack is a violation of the Iraqi sovereignty, joint agreements, and treaties of good neighborliness.

Ahmed added that the site Tehran targeted is the residence of a well-known Iraqi-Kurdish businessman.

The Minister expressed Erbil's readiness to cooperate with any committee that would visit and assess the targeted site.

