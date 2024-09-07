Tebboune poised for re-election as Algeria heads to polls

Shafaq News/ Algerians will head to the polls on Saturday for a presidential election featuring three candidates from various political backgrounds.

Incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is widely expected to secure a second term in a race where his challengers pose little threat to the military-backed establishment that has shaped Algerian politics since independence in 1962.

Tebboune, 78, has leveraged rising gas revenues to fund generous social programs, reinforcing his appeal in a country where state subsidies are a cornerstone of the economy. His re-election would likely continue policies to boost Algeria's energy exports and pursue limited market-friendly reforms while maintaining a tight grip on political dissent.

Facing Tebboune are two candidates—Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, from the moderate Islamist Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), and Youcef Aouchiche, representing the secular Socialist Forces Front (FFS). However, neither has mounted a serious challenge to the president, whose tenure has been marked by stability following the 2019 Hirak protests that toppled his predecessor, Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Turnout, rather than the result, will be closely watched. In 2019, voter participation was only 40%, as many Algerians, particularly Hirak supporters, boycotted the election. This year, authorities hope to boost that figure among the 24.5 million registered voters, though enthusiasm appears muted, with reports of empty billboards and a lack of public excitement.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 78, was a former National Liberation Front (FLN) member. He served in various government positions, including two stints as housing minister and a brief term as prime minister in 2017. His premiership ended abruptly after three months, reportedly due to reforms that alienated business elites. Running independent in 2019, he distanced himself from the entrenched political system, winning nearly five million votes.

Hassani Cherif, 57, a veteran politician from M'Sila, has served in both regional and national legislatures and became the leader of the moderate Islamist MSP in 2023..

Youcef Aouchiche, 41, a member of the secular Socialist Forces Front (FFS), has been involved in politics since his student days. He has held local and national political roles and became the party's first national secretary in 2020.

While Tebboune is poised for a comfortable win, the level of voter engagement will signal how much public confidence remains in Algeria's political system after years of economic and political unrest.