Talabani kicks the head of a PUK-affiliated Intelligence body from the party

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, has expelled a senior intelligence commander from the Sulaymaniyah-based party, an official correspondence obtained by Shafaq News Agency showed on Sunday.

Addressing Talabani, the PUK's General Studies Center issued a correspondence recommending the dismissal of the incumbent head of Zanyari, Salman Amin Nader, from his position and removal from the party ranks.

The center claimed that Azhi Amin violated the internal code of the parent party of the intelligence agency he heads.

On August 11, a single day after the correspondence, Talabani issued a response in which he ratified the recommendations of the Studies Center and formally terminated the member of Nader from the party.