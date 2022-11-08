Türkiye's Claw Lock: 11 PKK members died and were injured in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ As part of the Claw Lock Operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Ankara announced that the Turkish forces killed and wounded militants in Iraqi Kurdistan.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said 11 PKK members, including leaders, were "neutralized" in Kurdistan.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the “terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.”

The Turkish forces also seized many weapons and ammunition.

Turkiye's officials said the "Operation Claw Lock" aims to "prevent terror attacks" and ensure border security following an assessment that the PKK was planning a large-scale attack.

The PKK deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, has been fighting an insurgency since 1984, demanding greater Kurdish autonomy in the country's southeast.