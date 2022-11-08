Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Türkiye's Claw Lock: 11 PKK members died and were injured in Iraqi Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-08T09:45:17+0000
Türkiye's Claw Lock: 11 PKK members died and were injured in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ As part of the Claw Lock Operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Ankara announced that the Turkish forces killed and wounded militants in Iraqi Kurdistan.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said 11 PKK members, including leaders, were "neutralized" in Kurdistan.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the “terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.”

The Turkish forces also seized many weapons and ammunition.

Turkiye's officials said the "Operation Claw Lock" aims to "prevent terror attacks" and ensure border security following an assessment that the PKK was planning a large-scale attack.

The PKK deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, has been fighting an insurgency since 1984, demanding greater Kurdish autonomy in the country's southeast.

related

a joint patrols of Russia and Turkey in northeast Syria

Date: 2020-11-30 12:56:06
a joint patrols of Russia and Turkey in northeast Syria

Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok

Date: 2022-02-27 17:01:39
Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok

Turkey to "expand the scope of operations" in Kurdistan region

Date: 2021-02-16 13:10:15
Turkey to "expand the scope of operations" in Kurdistan region

American report: Turkey has set up 13 military bases in Kurdistan region

Date: 2019-09-12 11:13:21
American report: Turkey has set up 13 military bases in Kurdistan region

Cattle died after Turkey attacked areas in Iraqi Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-09 21:04:27
Cattle died after Turkey attacked areas in Iraqi Kurdistan

Environmental Organizations in Kurdistan to file a complaint against Turkey's "Environmental Terrorism"

Date: 2021-06-02 09:50:32
Environmental Organizations in Kurdistan to file a complaint against Turkey's "Environmental Terrorism"

Kurdistan inaugurates a COVID-19 medical laboratory on a border crossing with Turkey

Date: 2020-08-18 09:39:04
Kurdistan inaugurates a COVID-19 medical laboratory on a border crossing with Turkey

Kurdish refugees to arrive in Iraq soon after Ankara handed them over to Syria

Date: 2021-09-10 16:18:32
Kurdish refugees to arrive in Iraq soon after Ankara handed them over to Syria