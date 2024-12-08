Syrian refugees in Erbil celebrate fall of Al-Assad's regime

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Syrian refugees gathered, on Sunday, in the historic Erbil Citadel square in the capital of the Kurdistan Region celebrating the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

The celebrants waved the Syrian opposition flag and chanted traditional Syrian folk songs, expressing their joy at the momentous event.

Shafaq News Agency captured images of the rally, which spread across the area surrounding the citadel and the nearby streets.

The number of Syrian refugees in Erbil Governorate, including both the city and its associated camps, is estimated at approximately 122,666. Of these, 92,740 reside in Erbil and its outskirts outside of camps, while the remainder live in various camps such as Darashakran, Qushtapa, Kawergosk, and Basirma.

The opposition factions entered Syria’s capital, Damascus, earlier on Sunday, declaring the end of Al-Assad’s "dark era" and the beginning of a new chapter for Syria.

The Syrian President’s fate is still unclear.