Symposium in Erbil examines Iraqi media coverage of Gaza and Lebanon wars

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a symposium was held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, to discuss the coverage of the Gaza and Lebanon wars in Iraq.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, “The seminar was titled ‘Coverage of Current Issues in the Iraqi Media: Challenges and Obstacles’ and was attended by international organizations, in addition to many journalists.”

Mohammed Al-Basim, from the Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) organization, told Shafaq News that “a group of journalists from Baghdad, Erbil, and various regions of Iraq discussed the issue of press coverage in current events or the trending files.”

“The seminar also addressed the Iraqi media's coverage of the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, examining the strategies employed in reporting these events. Additionally, it explored how the media covers projects and legislation that have yet to be approved by the House of Representatives, along with discussions on various social and political issues,” Al-Basim explained.

Journalist Saman Nuh stated to Shafaq News that “the seminar highlighted the significant challenges and obstacles facing the Iraqi media landscape, where legal, financial, and environmental challenges affecting both the internal and external working conditions for journalists. All these challenges were discussed within a free professional framework.”

The discussions, according to Nuh, focused on the lacking in the Iraqi media, and exploring how it can evolve into a free and responsible entity that conveys facts and information serving the public and the common good."