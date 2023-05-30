"Swords of Truth" Security Operations Thwart ISIS's Return in Vacant Areas, Peshmerga Commander

Shafaq News/ A Peshmerga military commander affirmed on Tuesday that the joint "Swords of Truth" security operations conducted with federal forces have effectively "quashed any hopes" of ISIS returning to the areas left vacant after the Peshmerga's withdrawal in 2017.

Maj. Gen. Mardan Jawshin, the commander of the Qarah Tappa - Hamrin axis, told Shafaq News agency that the Swords of Truth operations carried out at the borders of Tuz Khurmatu in eastern Saladin, the outskirts of the Kifri district, and the borders of Diyala, achieved significant goals.

"These operations prevented the re-entry of ISIS members into the previously abandoned regions." He said.

Jawshin explained, "The operation involved combing and searching vast areas spanning hundreds of kilometers, resulting in the destruction of hideouts and the seizure of equipment, supplies, and various materials."

He emphasized that Operation Swords of Truth delivered a powerful message, shattering ISIS members' aspirations to reclaim the security vacuums that were previously exploited for carrying out attacks across three governorates from 2017 to December 2021. During this period, the Peshmerga successfully dismantled the largest strongholds of ISIS, neutralized its arsenal, and eradicated its presence in those areas.

Jawshin clarified that the operations are ongoing, as ISIS elements still exploit opportunities to regain a foothold in these territories.

"This necessitates the continuous and coordinated efforts of both Peshmerga and federal forces, including the police and army."

Earlier this week, the Security Media Cell announced the commencement of the fifth phase of Operation "Swords of Truth," targeting the outskirts of Diyala, Tuz Khurmato, and Kirkuk to pursue remnants of ISIS terrorist groups in areas of shared security concern between the central government and the Kurdistan Region.

The Cell added, “The army forces, the Peshmerga, and the Popular Mobilization Forces participated in the operation with the support of the Air Force, Army Aviation, and technical detachments from the Directorate of Military Intelligence and other service detachments.”