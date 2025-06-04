Sunni chief calls for Kurdish salaries before Adha feast

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi National Project Secretary-General Jamal al-Dari, called for an immediate, temporary solution to ensure salary distribution to employees and retirees in the Kurdistan Region before Eid al-Adha, warning the political class against jeopardizing civil peace.

Posting on X, al-Dari asserted that disputes between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government will persist without adherence to the Iraqi Constitution, the political agreement framework, and the government’s ministerial program—particularly regarding the long-delayed oil and gas law.

لن تُحل الخلافات بين الحكومة الاتحادية وحكومة إقليم كردستان ما لم يتم الالتزام بتنفيذ فقرات الدستور العراقي، وورقة الاتفاق السياسي، والمنهاج الوزاري الذي تعهدت به الحكومة الحالية، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بإقرار قانون النفط والغاز.إذا كان هناك سوء فهم أو خلافات تتعلق بتنفيذ التشريعات… — Jamal Al Dhari جمال الضاري (@AldhariJamal) June 4, 2025

"It is crucial to separate the livelihoods of Iraqis, including our people in the Region, from such issues and move quickly toward a temporary and urgent solution to guarantee salary payments before Eid al-Adha,” al-Dari urged, emphasizing the need for a serious and comprehensive dialogue to either implement existing agreements or forge new ones.

Later, the Iraqi Parliament’s presidency expressed regret over the federal government’s decision on Kurdistan Region salaries and urged a reversal and immediate disbursement.

In response, Kurdish government condemned the Federal Ministry of Finance's move to halt salary funding, calling it “unconstitutional, illegal, and a form of collective punishment against citizens.”

Kurdistan Democratic Party senior figure Hoshyar Zebari also reacted on X, describing the federal decision as “collective punishment targeting the people of the Region,” warning that such action would not go without “political consequences.”

قرار حكومة السيد السوداني الاطار التنسيقي بايقاف تمويل رواتب موظفي اقليم كردستان و في توقيت سئ جدا لمعاقبة جماعية و تجويع لمواطني الاقليم من خلال التشبث بحجج مالية وإدارية سوف لن يمر مرور الكرام و بدون عواقب فنحن لا نعيش في مدينة فاضلة و تاريخنا السياسي يؤشر بان المعتدي سيعاقب. — Hoshyar Zebari (@HoshyarZebari) June 3, 2025

Earlier, Kurdish political parties affirmed that “the decision is political and contradicts the will of the people of Kurdistan and the Region’s constitutional status,” stressing that “dialogue and negotiation remain the best path to resolving disputes.”

As Eid al-Adha approaches, thousands of state employees in Kurdistan Region face financial strain due to delayed salary payments, casting a heavy shadow over holiday preparations. Public calls have intensified for urgent and lasting solutions to the ongoing salary crisis, which continues to deepen economic hardship across the Region.