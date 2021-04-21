Students in al-Sulaymaniyah protest demanding opening schools

Shafaq News / Dozens of middle school students demonstrated, on Wednesday, in front of al-Sulaymaniyah Education Directorate, protesting closing the schools.

The students demanded ending online education and opening the schools, as closing them “damaged” their studies.

Angry students smashed vegetable containers and shattered the windows of the directorate building, prompting the police forces to intervene and take the students away from the building.

It is worth noting that the Kurdistan Regional Government closed schools to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19.