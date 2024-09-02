Stabilizing the Federal System in Iraq: seminar held in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Chawy Kurd Center for Political Development organized a seminar in Al-Sulaymaniyah titled "Stabilizing the Federal System in Iraq,” marking 21 years since the implementation of the system.

The event gathered academics, politicians, and public affairs experts to discuss challenges facing the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments, the reasons behind them, and the role of civil society and cooperation in stabilizing the federal system and preserving Iraq's unity.

Mohammed Kolosi, the center's director, told Shafaq News that “the seminar addressed obstacles hindering the effective implementation of the federal system in Iraq,” highlighting that “political tensions between the two governments are the main barrier to system stability.”

“Disputes over resource distribution and authority-sharing were identified as key sources of these tensions.”

Kolosi emphasized the vital role of civil society in pressuring decision-makers to reach a national consensus on federalism, stressing the importance of involving all segments of society in the dialogue to strengthen the system, ensuring justice and equality across Iraq's regions and communities.”