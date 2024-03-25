Spring rains spur herb boom in war-hit Duhok

Shafaq News/ Heavy rains have brought an expected blessing to Sheladze, a war-stricken district north of Duhok, this Spring. Seasonal herbs, for which this district is known, grew in abundance this year due to the rains, offering villagers a wide variety of plants traditionally used in cooking, medicine, and home-made remedies.

Local markets, particularly the Sheladze market, known for its ideal location between the Kareh and Matin mountains, are seeing a flourishing trade in these seasonal herbs.

"We head out to the valleys and hills every day to gather herbs and sell them at fair prices," a local herb vendor told Shafaq News Agency. "We offer a wide variety of herbs this year."

The abundance, however, is tempered by the ongoing armed conflict between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Turkish military.

"While there are plenty of herbs this year, venturing far is quite dangerous," expressed a resident who collects herbs.

Popular herbs include wild leeks, used in various dishes, alongside mint, chamomile, and thyme. Sellers report fetching good prices, with a bundle of wild leeks selling for around 10,000 Iraqi dinars ($7). For many villagers grappling with economic hardship, the herb boom provides a source of income and food.

"It's a gift," said a villager who collected enough herbs to sustain her family for a week.