Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sponsored by UAE, Erbil drilling wells to extract water amid drought

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-10T13:10:40+0000
Sponsored by UAE, Erbil drilling wells to extract water amid drought

Shafaq News/ The head of the local government in Erbil Governorate, the capital of Kurdistan Region, Omid Khoshnaw, announced on Tuesday launching a campaign to dig underground wells in the governorate to address the potable water shortage, hinting at a "dangerously" low levels.

Omid Khoshnaw said in a joint press conference held with the UAE Consul General in the region that the Kurdistan Regional Government has allocated a budget to address the drought in the Region.

He added, "Within the framework of the national campaign to confront drought this year, we appealed to the philanthropists and the consulates in the region to cooperate with us in contributing to the drilling of wells," noting, " UAE has responded through its consulate and the Emirates Red Crescent. They have expressed their willingness to dig some wells."

related

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan’ Erbil

Date: 2021-07-14 08:43:55
Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan’ Erbil

Kurdistan's political parties begin their meeting in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-08 09:25:01
Kurdistan's political parties begin their meeting in Erbil

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-10 07:34:36
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil

Erbil hosts the first diplomatic friendship Bazaar

Date: 2021-05-28 16:09:33
Erbil hosts the first diplomatic friendship Bazaar

Erbil Health Directorate: Five injured in the rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Date: 2021-02-15 20:50:26
Erbil Health Directorate: Five injured in the rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Erbil is open for Iraqi tourism

Date: 2020-08-28 09:32:26
Erbil is open for Iraqi tourism

Erbil to host the women's volleyball league this month

Date: 2020-11-15 10:27:20
Erbil to host the women's volleyball league this month

Turkish diplomat’s body transferred from Kurdistan to his country

Date: 2019-07-18 12:18:21
Turkish diplomat’s body transferred from Kurdistan to his country