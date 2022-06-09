Sponsored by President Barzani, 2nd meeting of Kurdish forces begins

Shafaq News / The second meeting of the Kurdish parties began, on Thursday, sponsored by the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and attended by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

The meeting will discuss the political process in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the Region's legislative elections scheduled to be held in October 2022, and the Baghdad-Erbil pending differences.

The parties will also shed light on the attack that targeted the capital of the Kurdistan Region yesterday, Wednesday.

All heads of blocs in the Kurdistan Region Parliament attended the meeting, except for Shaswar Abdulwahed, the head of the new Generation movement bloc.