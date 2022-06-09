Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan’s political parties agreed to hold the election for the benefit of the Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-09T17:49:33+0000
Kurdistan’s political parties agreed to hold the election for the benefit of the Region

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kurdish political parties held a meeting to discuss issues related to the elections and the current developments in Kurdistan and Iraq.

The meeting was attended by the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and the United Nations election team of experts.

In a statement, the Kurdish Presidency said that President Barzani thanked the efforts of the UN Envoy and the political parties for responding to the invitation to attend this meeting.

The meeting discussed the upcoming legislative elections in Kurdistan in terms of preparations and the convergence of the views of the political parties on the election law and the Independent High Commission for Elections, and others.

The attendees agreed on the need to “hold elections in the interest of the Kurdistan Region and to proceed with the democratic process,” noting that “the Presidency would continue its efforts to solve the remaining problems facing the election law.”

In the meeting, it was decided to form a secretariat in the Kurdish presidency in coordination with the UNAMI team to follow up with the political parties to prepare a report in this regard before the first of next July.

Concerning the Erbil attack, the meeting strongly condemned the “terrorist” act launched with a booby-trapped drone, considering it a “serious threat to the security and stability of Iraq.”

According to the statement, the attendees called on the federal government to prevent the recurrence of such attacks.

related

Kurdistan’s President meets with the UN Special Representative for Iraq

Date: 2022-01-21 18:02:01
Kurdistan’s President meets with the UN Special Representative for Iraq

Sponsored by President Barzani, 2nd meeting of Kurdish forces begins

Date: 2022-06-09 09:22:29
Sponsored by President Barzani, 2nd meeting of Kurdish forces begins

President Barzani calls for a "Peaceful Solution" between the Palestinians and the Israelis

Date: 2021-05-12 07:25:48
President Barzani calls for a "Peaceful Solution" between the Palestinians and the Israelis

President Barzani sheds light on the worrying rates of violence against women

Date: 2022-03-08 10:39:30
President Barzani sheds light on the worrying rates of violence against women

Kurdistan's President welcomes the German Bundestag decision about the troops' deployment in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-28 16:56:10
Kurdistan's President welcomes the German Bundestag decision about the troops' deployment in Iraq

Pope’s visit is an opportunity of coexistent and tolerance, Kurdistan’s Barzani

Date: 2021-03-02 14:22:23
Pope’s visit is an opportunity of coexistent and tolerance, Kurdistan’s Barzani

President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office

Date: 2022-02-18 19:31:23
President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office

Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-29 07:29:09
Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi