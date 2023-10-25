South Korea launches groundbreaking e-government initiative in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The Consulate General of South Korea in the Kurdistan Region embarked on a transformative project on Wednesday, kickstarting efforts to shift the Region from traditional bureaucratic procedures to modern electronic government services.

In a significant step toward digitization, Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, inaugurated a comprehensive program aimed at transitioning towards e-government. This initiative, conducted under the auspices of South Korea and its agency "KOICA," saw active participation from various ministries within the Kurdish government.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Resident Representative of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Iraq highlighted the significance of the project. "In collaboration with the ministries of the Regional government, we are conducting this program under the patronage of South Korea, which currently boasts the world's largest e-government system," Sazuk stated.

He further emphasized their commitment to sharing their expertise, saying, "We are dedicated to transferring our experience in this field to the Kurdistan Region, aspiring to make it the trailblazer of electronic government services in Iraq. Leveraging our knowledge, we are resolute in overseeing, supporting, and ensuring the successful completion of this transition process."