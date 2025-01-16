Source: Duhok clears over 540,000 square meters of explosives in 2024

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the General Directorate for Mine Affairs in Duhok announced its 2024 statistics regarding efforts to remove explosive materials across the governorate.

The Head of the Directorate, Shilan Naheli, told Shafaq News that mine clearance teams successfully cleared seven agricultural plots, covering a total area of 540,301 square meters in 2024.

She explained that these areas contained 116 anti-personnel mines, 14 anti-tank mines, and 5,938 unexploded ordnance remnants. The mines were planted by successive Iraqi governments since the 1960s, as well as by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Turkish military.

Reflecting the effectiveness of the ongoing efforts, Naheli added that the directorate's inspection teams identified five mine-contaminated sites, which were cordoned off and marked with warning signs to prevent civilian access.

She also noted that Duhok did not record any mine-related incidents or casualties in 2024.

Regarding remaining challenges, Naheli confirmed that 40% of Duhok's land still requires mine and explosive material clearance, demanding continued efforts and cooperation between relevant authorities.

The head of the directorate urged citizens to remain vigilant and immediately report any found mines or explosive materials to ensure public safety.

Additionally, the directorate’s awareness teams conducted hundreds of visits to border villages and areas, educating locals on the dangers of mines and unexploded ordnance, and providing guidance on how to respond if any suspicious materials are found.

Yesterday, the Iraqi PM and his British counterpart announced in a joint statement that UK companies have secured a £330 million contract to remove legacy mines throughout Iraq.

In December, the General Directorate for Mine Affairs in Duhok province announced the successful clearing and detonating of 530 explosive devices.

Notably, these explosives continue to pose a persistent threat to civilians across large parts of Duhok province, necessitating ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of local communities.

The National Mine Action Strategic Plan for 2022-2028, supported by international partners such as the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), underpins Iraq's clearance obligations. This integrated strategy represents a pivotal step forward, aligning the efforts of the Directorate of Mine Action (DMA) and IKMAA.

Iraq's landmine contamination stems from historical conflicts, notably the 1980-1988 war with Iran, the 1991 Gulf War, and the 2003 invasion led by a US-led coalition. The presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by groups like the Islamic State further exacerbates the problem, causing thousands of casualties and disabilities.