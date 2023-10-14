Solidarity protest in Erbil condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza

Shafaq News/ Protestors gathered in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, in solidarity against the ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip.

The demonstration witnessed active participation from the Palestinian community residing in the Kurdistan Region, along with prominent Iraqi political and social figures.

During a press conference, the Palestinian Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Nazmi Al-Hazouri, expressed gratitude for President Nechirvan Barzani's "unequivocal support for the Palestinian cause." Al-Hazouri emphasized the significance of international responsibility in the face of what he termed an enduring crime perpetrated by the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people.

"This stand in the city of Erbil is in solidarity with the Palestinian people facing the worst attack by the Zionist entity. It is an ongoing crime in this century, and the entire world is responsible for it," Al-Hazouri stated. He continued, highlighting President Barzani's clear stance expressed during the MERI Forum, where Barzani emphasized the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state, ensuring safety and peace for its citizens.