Snow blankets Erbil mountains, draws crowds to Kurdistan highlands

Shafaq News– Erbil

Mountain areas surrounding Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, saw large crowds of residents and tourists on Saturday as heavy snowfall transformed the highlands into sweeping white landscapes.

Shafaq News correspondents recorded long lines of vehicles heading toward Shaqlawa, particularly the slopes of Mount Safin, where snow-covered peaks drew families and young people eager to play, sled, and build snowmen.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment since the start of winter,” said Rebar Ali, speaking from the site. “The weather here is beautiful despite the intense cold. This year’s snowfall is generous and brings optimism for a good season. We came to break the routine of city life and enjoy the snow with our children.”

Among the visitors was Ahmed al-Jubouri, who traveled from Basra. “We arrived in Erbil on Friday and headed straight here,” he said. “For people from southern Iraq, seeing snow is a rare and special experience. The scenery rivals global tourist destinations.”

The influx of visitors also boosted business for mountain restaurants and cafés, which served hot drinks and traditional Kurdish dishes. Some tourists spread blankets directly on the snow to enjoy meals such as dolma or grilled food in the open air.

“The snow completely changes people’s mood,” said Parween Salam. “Even though the roads are crowded, the view from the top is worth the effort. We’re here with friends to take photos and share these moments on social media.”

As visitor numbers rose, traffic police and security patrols in Shaqlawa increased their presence to manage congestion and ensure public safety. Authorities urged drivers to use caution on winding mountain roads and to equip vehicles with suitable tires to prevent skidding.

