Smart Traffic System in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani announced on Wednesday that the government is working on issuing an digital identification card (ID) for all citizens.

Barzani talked in a signing ceremony between the Ministry of Interior and a German company for mart Traffic System construction in the region.

He added, "Next, every citizen will have an electronic ID," noting that "more than two million people will benefit from the new system."

For his part, the Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, said during the ceremony “Kurdistan government seeks to improve the services, and therefore we are committed to implementing our government program despite the financial crisis and the outbreak of the Corona virus.”

Smart traffic management is a system used to regulate city traffic. It uses sensors and traffic signals to monitor, control and respond to traffic conditions. These centrally managed sensors and traffic signals are found on the city’s main roads.