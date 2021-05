Shafaq News / The Turkish government said in a statement that the Turkish aircraft's attack on Mangesh last Thursday targeted two vehicles carrying PKK members.

The statement indicated that six PKK elements were killed in the attack, including two military officials of the Party, noting that two others were wounded before fleeing the bombing site.

Last Thursday, a reliable local source in Duhok told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish warplanes bombed two PKK vehicles in Mangesh, 30 km north of Duhok city.