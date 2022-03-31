Sinjar citizens want to return to camps

Shafaq News/ Many displaced families who repatriated to their homeland in the district of Sinjar demanded to go back to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Duhok due to the deterioration of living conditions.

"400 families have applied to return to the camps of Duhok due to the poor security and economic conditions, and the failure of the Sinjar agreement," the Director of the Migration and Displacement Department in Duhok, Bir Dayan, told Shafaq News Agency.

"Putting this agreement into force is the government's responsibility," the local official added.

In October 2020, The Iraqi government announced that Baghdad had reached a "historic deal" with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

"The deal ends the authority of intruding groups and paves the way for the reconstruction of the city and the full return of its people in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government," PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi said at the time.

According to the agreement, all armed factions shall be deported outside the borders of Sinjar, including the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF).

Sinjar falls within an area disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the KRG, based in Erbil, according to Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.