646 families have left Sinjar recently, official says

Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-02T19:43:22+0000
Shafaq News / About 646 families have left Sinjar after the security situation deteriorated in the district.

The head of the Migration and Displacement department in Sinjar , Bir Dian, said that the displaced families have been distributed over the governorate's camps, noting that an expanded meeting will be held tomorrow with the Barzani Charity Foundation to address the situation.

On October 9, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar, according to which the district will be jointly administrated.

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents, before the Peshmerga forces regained it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi forces invaded the region due to the tension between Erbil and Baghdad against the independence referendum held in 2017.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, and the second is the elected government, which is running its business from Duhok governorate.

The PKK reject repeated calls from the Kurdistan Region to leave its territory, which gets subjected to Turkish attacks that impede the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.

