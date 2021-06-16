Sheikh Jaafar meets with a French military delegation today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-16T19:06:33+0000

Shafaq News/ The Vice President of Kurdistan Region and a French military delegation stressed today the need to proceed on joint military operations between Iraqi and Peshmerga forces against ISIS. In a statement, Sheikh Jaafar, the region's deputy head, said that he received today, the commander of the French forces in the Global Coalition against ISIS. Sheikh Jaafar explained that the meeting emphasized the importance of supporting the Peshmerga forces in defeating ISIS, and reviewed the recent operation -backed by French forces- to destroy ISIS tunnels.

