ShaMaran suspends oil output at two Duhok fields

Shafaq News- Duhok

ShaMaran Petroleum temporarily suspended oil production and pipeline exports from the Atrush and Sarsang fields in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Duhok province.

The company said the move is a precautionary step against a deteriorating security environment in the region, to protect field personnel and infrastructure.

Last week, the UAE's Dana Gas temporarily suspended operations at the main production facilities of the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah province of Iraqi Kurdistan, after receiving “security threats.”

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