Senior official explains the cabinet order on the Fayli Kurds reparation

Shafaq News/ A member of the Fayli Kurds Reparation Committee on Friday said that the Iraqi government approves the recommendations made by the Committee but the lack of funding halts the disbursement of compensations.

The member of the Committee formed pursuant to the cabinet order no. 33, Ali Abbas Jahangir, said, "the committee headed by the Deputy Secretary-General of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, Ferhad Nematallah, includes representatives from the Ministries of Migration, Finance, Interior, the Martyrs association, and property commission."

"The committee is tasked with reparating the Iraqi victims, who were forcibly displaced in the era of the former regime, the Fayli Kurds included. The cabinet endorses the committee and issued an order that approves its recommendations," said Jahangir, the head of the branches affairs department in the Iraqi Migration Ministry.

"The financial provisions stipulated in the order are contingent upon the passing of the federal budget. The items related to property disputes were settled legally, but the compensations are yet to be disbursed for the lack of funding."

"On the top of all, there is the issue of aliases the Fayli Kurds who left Iraq to Iran, other neighboring countries, or Europe, used in the host countries. Most of them were registered in the host countries by their aliases," he said, "the cabinet order facilitated the identification of these people during the review of the documents of the people who fled or forcibly left Iraq."

"Some of the repatriation applications are related to changing a single letter due to the pronunciation differences between Iraq and the host country. For instance, 'Khedhr' in Arabic is written 'Khedr' in Iran. Such cases are easy to handle."

"The committee does not have accurate data on the people who forcibly left Iraq during the reign of the former regime. According to estimates, they amount to 4 or 5 million Iraqis, including Fayli Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen. The majority of whom currently live in Iran or neighboring countries like Turkey and Syria. Some had moved to Europe."

Yesterday, the General Secretariat of the Iraqi Council of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Migration to furnish the Committee tasked to redressing the Fayli Kurds with the accredited regulations deployed to confer their citizenship.

The recommendation instructs the Migration Ministry to cooperate with the Ministry of Finance to enlist the Fayli Kurds for financial grants, and with the Iraqi governorates to offer them land plots.

The official correspondence recommended increasing the minority's representation in the Iraqi parliament and state departments, and assigning them to a single constituency in the upcoming parliamentary election.