Seeking unified response: KDP invites parties to discuss salary crisis

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has invited all Kurdish parties to a joint meeting on May 31 to address the federal government’s handling of public sector salaries in the Kurdistan Region.

A source told Shafaq News that the meeting will be held at 11 a.m. in Erbil, with the participation of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, with a focus on forming a unified Kurdish position in response to the federal decision.

Tensions over public finances have persisted for years, with salary transfers frequently used as leverage in disputes.

The federal budget law conditions funding on the Region’s handover of oil revenues—a process stalled since 2023 when exports via Turkiye’s Ceyhan port were suspended. Since then, Baghdad has treated monthly salary disbursements as loans.