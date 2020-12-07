Security forces enter a state of alert in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The security services in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate entered a state of alert, with the escalation of violence during protests against delayed salaries payment.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that security forces of various types were heavily deployed to maintain the city's security.

Earlier Monday, one of the demonstrators was killed, and two others were wounded in the Chemchemal district.

These developments come hours after the demonstrators set fire to the offices of the parties of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Kurdistan Islamic Union, and the Islamic Group and government institutions in Sayed Sadiq District Center in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate.

Protests continue in several governorate areas, despite the regional government's announcement that salaries will be paid starting last Thursday.