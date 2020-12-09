Security forces ban unauthorized demonstrations in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / after a week of bloody protests in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate and the surrounding cities, the Supreme Security Committee in Kurdistan Region announced, on Wednesday that any unauthorized demonstrations will be banned.

A statement by the committee said, "The security forces will not allow illegal demonstrations and all those who assault on the security forces, on public and private property or people will be arrested.”

The committee called on all political parties and the news media to hold responsibility regarding these events. "

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in and around Al-Sulaimaniyah for several days demanding their salaries and criticizing Kurdish parties which control the Al-Sulaimaniyah area.

The regional government has been hit by a nationwide economic crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen Iraq’s oil revenues slashed.