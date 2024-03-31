Search continues for missing person after deadly floods in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Rescue teams in Duhok on Sunday continued their efforts to find a man missing after deadly floods swept through the area 11 days ago.

The man, identified only as "A.A.," was one of three people reported missing after the floods, which killed two others and displaced dozens of families.

According to Biwar Abdul Aziz, a spokesperson for the Duhok Civil Defense Directorate, the search operation has involved more than 1,000 people and has covered an area from the site of the flooding to the Mosul Dam.

"We have been searching for 11 days, but we have not been able to find any trace of him," Aziz said at a press conference. "We are still hopeful that we will find him alive, but we are also prepared for the possibility that he may have drowned."

The floods, which were caused by heavy rains, caused extensive damage to entire neighborhoods in Duhok. More than 2,000 homes and businesses were reportedly damaged.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has allocated 150 apartments to families displaced by the floods, and has also provided financial assistance to other affected residents.