SF disperse feminist protestors using tear gas al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-28T15:36:29+0000
Shafaq News / The Security forces in al-Sulaymaniyah prevented the organization of a feminist demonstration protesting the Iranian regime's oppressing policies against the Kurdish community.

Horas Ahmed, a feminist activist, told Shafaq News agency that the security forces used tear gas to disperse the protestors, and prevented journalists from covering the event.

Mahsa Amini, 22, from the northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez, was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police who enforce the Islamic Republic's strict dress code. She died three days later in hospital after falling into a coma.

Amini's death has drawn widespread international condemnation while Iran has blamed "thugs" linked to "foreign enemies" for the unrest. Tehran has accused the United States and some European countries of using the unrest to try to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

