SDF arrests ISIS terrorists in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested a smuggling network that moves the families of ISIS members from the al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria.

The SDF media center said in a statement; Today, Monday, "the special units of the Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by the Global Coalition forces, carried out an operation in the Al-Sawy area, south of Al-Hol camp in the eastern countryside of Al-Hasakah."

The SDF indicated that "the operation resulted in the arrest of a member of a network for smuggling the families of ISIS members and leaders from the Camp, to the areas occupied by the Turkish state and its mercenaries."

SDF also said that in another operation, it arrested an ISIS member in the Hawija area in the countryside of Al-Sour town, the northern countryside of Deir Az-Zour, adding that the detainee participated in carrying out attacks at the checkpoints of the Internal Security Forces, in planning to assassinations operations, and in promoting for ISIS ".

The SDF indicated that "weapons, equipment, and documents were confiscated during security operations."

Since the beginning of this year, the Syrian Democratic Forces, with the support of the International Coalition, have carried out dozens of security operations against ISIS cells in the countryside of Al-Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zor in northeastern Syria.