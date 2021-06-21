SDF arrest four ISIS terrorists in al-Hol camp

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-21T11:55:53+0000

The official website of the Syrian Democratic Forces that four Iraqi ISIS terrorists were arrested in al-Hol camp, in al-Hasaka countryside. The SDF said that the terrorists assassinated three civilians in the camp, after they infiltrated it as civilians following the al-Baghuz campaign in 2019. It is worth noting that last Wednesday, the SDF arrested three ISIS terrorists in Al-Shuhayl in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

