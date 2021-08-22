Report

SDC leader calls on Russia and the U.S. to stop Turkish attacks on AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-22T14:17:11+0000
SDC leader calls on Russia and the U.S. to stop Turkish attacks on AANES

Shafaq News/ The President of the Executive Board of the Syrian Democratic Council, Elham Ahmed, called on the U.S. and Russia to stop Turkish attacks on the Autonomous Administration areas.

Cars carrying leaders of the Autonomous Administration and military headquarters were targeted by four Turkish drones in Qamishli and its countryside, Tal Tamr, and the countryside of Kobani city in north and northeast Syria during the past three days.

Ahmed tweeted, "New Turkish attacks on the Russian, American, and Turkish ceasefire areas. The attacks indicate a new phase of the war that Turkey is waging against the people who fought terrorism and resisted tyranny."

She called on, "the guarantor parties to assume their responsibilities to stop the Turkish attacks."

On Sunday, a Turkish drone targeted a military vehicle of the Autonomous Administration at the western entrance to Qamishli, the largest Kurdish city in northeast Syria.

