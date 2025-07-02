Rwanga delivers clean water and olive trees to Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Rwanga Foundation has delivered over 10 million liters of drinking water to more than 30,000 residents in Erbil as part of an ongoing relief campaign, the organization announced on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the foundation, the water distribution effort reached four major neighborhoods in the capital of the Kurdistan Region—Bnaslawa, Shawes, Farmanbaran, and Qallate Nwe—marking the 29th day of the initiative.

Rwanga is also advancing a large-scale environmental project focused on olive tree cultivation. Since 2023, the foundation has overseen the planting of 18,500 drought-resistant olive saplings in the Kasnazan area, southwest of Erbil. The initiative, which targets the reforestation of degraded land and the preservation of local ecosystems, aims to plant a total of 20,000 trees. It is led by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, chairman of the Rwanga Foundation’s board.

Established in 2013 and headquartered in Erbil, Rwanga is a non-governmental organization working across Iraq. It focuses on education, youth development, environmental sustainability, and support for vulnerable communities.