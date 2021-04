Shafaq News/ The Russian police fielded today, Wednesday, a patrol in the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).

A source in Ain Diwar village said, "a Russian patrol reached the Romanian bridge, then headed back along the borders with Turkey."

The three-vehicle ground patrol was not accompanied by an aerial support.

The Russian police conduct a patrol on Monday in the northern countryside of Derik amid an absence of US patrols this week.