Russia brings military reinforcements to the largest Kurdish city in Syria

Shafaq News / The Russian forces brought military reinforcements to their base at the international airport in Qamishli, the largest Kurdish city in the Autonomous Administration area in northeastern Syria.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that more than 20 military trucks and armored vehicles carrying logistical equipment, ammunition and soldiers arrived at Qamishli Airport, where the Russian forces are stationed coming from Ain Issa in the countryside of Raqqa.

Despite the recent clashes and attacks launched by the Turkish forces and their affiliated factions on the northern and eastern countryside of the town of Ain Issa, the Russian forces drove last week a convoy that included a patrol accompanied by civilian cars towards Hasaka, and brought military reinforcements to its military bases in Tal Tamr and Qamishli.

The international coalition forces against ISIS also brought on Wednesday military and logistical materials and military vehicles to their bases in Hasaka countryside and Deir Ezzor, from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.