Religious scholars in al-Sulaymaniyah hardest hit by financial crisis

Shafaq News / Religious scholars in al-Sulaymaniyah province have been declared the most adversely affected group by the ongoing financial crisis and delayed salary disbursements in the Kurdistan Region.

Mullah Ata Penjwini, Deputy Head of the Union of Religious Scholars in al-Sulaymaniyah, spoke to Shafaq News Agency on Sunday, stating, "The current situation that the Kurdistan Region is going through has had a significant impact on all aspects of life and various segments of society. No one is spared, but the impact varies in degrees and the extent of damage."

He added that religious scholars are among the most affected due to two main reasons. Firstly, their professional duties oblige them to perform daily without delay or strike, in contrast to other institutions and departments. For instance, schools are closed due to teachers' strikes, and many government offices delay citizens' transactions due to employee strikes. This is a natural response to their demands for their rights and the inability to perform their work without a monthly salary. However, religious scholars cannot take such actions because they cannot delay or avoid performing daily religious obligations.

Secondly, religious scholars face challenges in securing additional employment opportunities to sustain their daily lives. Benguini explained that due to their daily religious commitments, they cannot engage in various professions, limiting their employment options.

Despite these challenges, some religious scholars have sought employment opportunities beyond their religious duties, such as working as construction laborers, taxi drivers, or assisting in various shops. However, such opportunities are scarce in Kurdistan due to the ongoing financial crisis.