Recent events changed the course of KDP-PUK talks, official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-07T10:26:21+0000
Recent events changed the course of KDP-PUK talks, official says

Shafaq News / Member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's political bureau, Saad Beera, revealed that the recent developments in Iraq have changed the course of talks between the two main Kurdish parties.

Beera told Shafaq News agency that the talks between the PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) have been focusing on choosing a consensus presidential candidate. However, the recent events made discussing the current Iraqi situation a priority.

The PUK member commented on the early election option, saying that it entails substantial amounts of financial resources, at a time when the economic situation is deteriorating and the Iraqi people is in dire need of jobs and sources of income.

"Election will not be that important if the parties did not accept its results", he added.

