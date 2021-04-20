Rebar Ahmed: PKK is liable for Sidekan's explosion; talks with Baghdad are advanced

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, held the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) accountable for the Aftermath of the bombing that took place in Sidekan, hinting at military and security talks with Baghdad to curb the attacks on Erbil Airport.

On the sidelines of the inauguration of a Residency Directorate in Erbil, Rebar deplored the recurrent attacks on Erbil Airport, "investigations are underway to reveal the perpetrators."

"The latest bombing was dangerous because of the drones. Those acts are terrorist and criminal."

"Security gaps between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army granted the terrorists a good opportunity to target Kurdistan and the security forces."

"The Ministries of The Peshmerga and Interior are in constant talks with the Federal Government about curbing those attacks. The talks are running well, but nothing in hand so far. We hope al-Kadhimi's government Cooperate with us in this file."

"The perpetrators came from outside the region, stationed behind the Iraqi forces, and executed the operation."

On the Sinjar agreement, the Minister said, "no updates on this file. No steps are taken toward implementing this agreement," calling the Federal government, UN, Iraqi political parties to work for putting this agreement into action.

Ahmed said the PKK holds responsibility for the Sidekan attack, "this is neither Kurdistan's problem nor Iraq's problem. It is an external issue. We demanded the PKK on multiple occasions to take its operations outside the region since their activities pose a constant threat to the citizens living in the areas where PKK operates."