Rainfall lifts water levels at Dukan Dam in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Rainfall in Iraqi Kurdistan reached 99.5 mm over the past three days, pushing the seasonal total to 760.4 mm, a meteorology official in Al-Sulaymaniyah told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Jawhar Hamlaw, Director of Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring, explained that the figures mark a sharp increase from last year’s total of 307.6 mm, placing the current season among the wettest on record in the province.

He added that the Penjwen area and its surroundings recorded the highest rainfall this year, exceeding 1,250 mm, while the Garmian region registered the lowest levels at just over 350 mm.

Dukan Dam Director Kochar Jamal, meanwhile, told Shafaq News that water levels at the dam have risen by about 17 meters since the start of the year, describing the increase as within normal seasonal ranges.

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