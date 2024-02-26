Qatar offers condolences to Masoud Barzani on the passing of his sister

Shafaq News/ The State of Qatar has offered condolences to the Kurdistan region on the passing of Zakia Mustafa Barzani, the sister of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.

According to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters, Sultan bin Mubarak al-Kubaisi, Qatar's ambassador to Iraq, visited Barzani at his summer residence in the Saladin resort to convey the condolences of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar.

The statement noted that the meeting discussed the political situation in Iraq and the region, as well as bilateral relations between the two sides.

In a separate meeting, Barzani also received Patrick Durel, the French ambassador to Iraq.