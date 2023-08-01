Qatar Red Crescent Funds Intensive Care Unit at an Erbil Hospital

Shafaq News/ The Maternity and Women's Hospital in Erbil on Tuesday inaugurated an intensive care unit (ICU) for women and children under the auspices of the Qatar Red Crescent.

The newly-equipped section comes as a significant addition to a facility that has served the region for 40 years but has lacked specialized medical equipment for child care.

During a press conference earlier today, the hospital's director, Shadan Sherwan Haidari, said, "the Qatar Red Crescent has inaugurated the intensive care unit for women and children in the hospital."

She added, "This section is extremely important as, despite the hospital being 40 years old, it has never been equipped with medical equipment specifically dedicated to this department for child care."

Haidari emphasized the public accessibility of the new services, noting that "this department will be available from today, providing services free of charge to the people of the Kurdistan region in general, and Erbil in particular, as it will include the provision of all health services by the Qatar Red Crescent."