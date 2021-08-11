Report

Protesting water outage, demonstrations block a main road in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-11T10:28:04+0000
Shafaq News/ Dozens of Demonstrators gathered on the "100-meters street" downtown the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, to protest a ten-day-long water outage.

A demonstrator told Shafaq News Agency, "ten days without water, we had to leave our house. Yesterday, they informed us that the maintenance at the water project had been completed. We returned, but still no water."

"I bought two five-barrels tankers for 60 thousand dinars. A full tanker costs 100 dinars," another demonstrator complained.

A female demonstrator said, "since before Eid al-Adha, there has been no water. We have been buying water since then."

