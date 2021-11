Shafaq News/ Truck drivers crossing over land into the Kurdistan Region at Hajj Omran border-crossing will be required to be fully vaccinated.

A statement of the border-crossing administration said that it had informed all the drivers and workers at the International Hajj Omran border-crossing that they should sign up for vaccines as soon as possible.

According to the statement, new drivers shall present proof of a double dose COVID-19 vaccination for his credentials to be accepted.