Professors, unpaid lecturers demonstrate in al-Sulaymaniyah, Garmyan 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-24T20:36:32+0000
Shafaq News/ Professors and university employees in al-Sulaymaniyah staged a demonstration on Sunday morning to demand the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) disburse salary arrears from June. 

The representative of unpaid lecturers in al-Sulaymaniyah, Mohammad Kamal, told Shafaq News Agency, "once again, KRG failed to fulfill its promises. We still have not received our allowances for the past two months."

"Our colleagues in Erbil and Duhok will  receive the allowances of July starting from tomorrow, while we are still waiting for June's allowances."

In Garmyan, unpaid lecturers picketed the Sherwana bank this morning. 

A demonstrator told our reporter, "we demand a permanent contact. We work like regular lecturers and deserve regular payment."

"Unpaid lecturers have not received their salaries for the past three months," the demonstrators explained.

