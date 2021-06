Shafaq News/ Pro-PKK media reported today that the party's Kerilla managed to force the Turkish soldiers to withdraw from Dola Maran, Dola Konfrance, and Tabora in Afshin.

On April 23, Turkey launched The joint Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt operations against elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the areas of Matina and Afshin Basyan in Kurdistan.