Prime Minister Barzani vows to bring Hawkar Jaff's killers to justice

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, on Tuesday reiterated his pledge to bring the killers of Colonel Hawkar Jaff to justice.

Prime Minister Barzani's remarks came during a condolence phone call with Colonel Jaff's family, who also lost his brother Siamand recently.

A readout by his bureau said that Prime Minister Barzani extended condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed for God to grace them with patience and solace.

"The assassination of Martyr Jaff shall take its legal course of action, and the culprits shall be brought to justice," he added.

On 7 October 2022, Hawkar Abdullah Rasool, an officer of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), perished in a bomb blast that targeted his vehicle in a neighborhood in Erbil. Four members of his family were injured in the attack.

Later, the KRSC released a statement and a video clip for a group of people identifying as members of the Counter-terrorism Group (CTG) -a security body affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)- confessing that they were involved in the attack.