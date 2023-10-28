Prime Minister Barzani urges Baghdad to honor its financial entitlements toward Erbil

Shafaq News/ In a meeting with French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevallier, Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reiterated the critical need for the federal government to release the region's financial dues.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the broader region, as well as opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Barzani said that Baghdad should honor its financial commitments, "especially after the Regional Government provided necessary clarifications supported by precise data and information to the Parliamentary Finance Committee and relevant federal government authorities."

"The violation of the rights of employees in the Region cannot continue," he said.

The meeting touched on maintaining security and stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan region, as well as safeguarding diplomatic missions and international coalition forces.