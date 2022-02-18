President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the Italian Minister of Defense

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference, from February 18 to 20. On the sidelines of the conference, the Kurdish President held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials. According to a statement by the Presidency, Barzani met the Italian Minister of Defense, Lorenzo Guerini. In a statement by the Kurdish Presidency, both sides discussed the political situation in Iraq, the relations of the Region and Iraq with Italy, and confronting terrorism. They stressed "the necessity of coordination between the two sides to defeat terrorism and establish stability, peace, and security in the region." Barzani expressed his thanks and appreciation for the Italian military support and assistance during the war against ISIS. Concerning the security situation in Iraq, the Kurdish President affirmed that "the cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga, especially in areas with security gaps, has proceeded well." For his part, Guerini confirmed, "Italy will continue to support and assist the Kurdistan Region, especially as his country will soon take over the leadership of NATO missions in Iraq." "Our previous experience with the Peshmerga is good and successful, and we appreciate the role and sacrifices of the Peshmerga forces." The Italian Minister said.

